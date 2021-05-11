Sarawak JKDM seizes largest amount of firecrackers, fireworks this year

KUCHING: The Sarawak Customs Department today announced its success in recording the largest seizure of firecrackers and fireworks this year involving 46.78 tonnes of the items worth RM754,152 recently.

Its director, Herman Shah Abdullah, said the items with the unpaid duty of RM386,198 were found in two container lorries stopped during an operation dubbed Ops Letup 2021 at Jalan Batu 7 heading to Jalan Haji Baki/Batu Kitang near here, on May 1.

“Three people were detained for investigation. We believe the firecrackers and fireworks were meant for distribution in Kuching to meet the high demand for the items during Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak,” he told a media conference here.

In another operation, 7.715 tonnes of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM51.930 in a container lorry in Bintulu town on May 7.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 133(1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama