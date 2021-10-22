Sarawak looking to host more ‘MICE’ events - Abang Jo

KUCHING: Sarawak is looking to promote more business events (BE) or meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) as the state begins to open up post-Covid-19.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix, right) said the state has always prioritised such events in its tourism promotions, and this commitment can be seen with the setting up of the Sarawak Convention Bureau and the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

“We (Sarawak) don’t aim for big meetings but medium-scaled ones that attract 300 to 400 participants which is just nice. Maybe we can do a package where people can also enjoy our (tourism) products and they can go to our national parks while attending business events.

“We know people who go to conferences, they also have extra time to spend, like in Kuching they can visit many attractions like the river cruise,” he said during a media interview at the Meet in Malaysia@Sarawak event here today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said Sarawak is also looking to enhance connectivity between the state and the rest of the world.

“I have asked the state tourism ministry to look into this. Sarawak is an island (located in Borneo island) there is no other option other than to fly here. This connectivity is important to get people to come over without hassle.

“We have to explore (the possibility of adding more) direct flights from key destination hubs (around the world) to Kuching as far as tourism is concerned,” he added.- Bernama