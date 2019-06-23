Sarawak PH chief reacts to alleged receipt of 1MDB funds by SUPP

KUCHING: Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen (pix) said today it is “utterly unacceptable” that the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) allegedly received funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“SUPP has made a statement that they will allow the law to take its course and give full cooperation. That only shows that they know it is wrong,” he told a media conference at the DAP headquarters here. Chong is also Sarawak DAP chairman and the Federal Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

Last Friday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) filed civil forfeiture lawsuits against 41 individuals and entities to recover RM270 million of 1MDB funds. The SUPP was named as one of the recipients of the 1MDB funds, and that it had received RM188,138.

Chong said the exposure of SUPP having received funds from the allegedly unethical or illegal proceeds of 1MDB is a shame to Sarawak.

“This is utterly unacceptable for a party that is part of the ruling (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government. It is shameful for SUPP to claim that they represent the Chinese. I think they have put great shame to the Chinese community,” he said.

A statement issued by the SUPP secretariat last Friday said the party would let the law take its course and expressed the hope that the case would be resolved soon. — Bernama