KOTA SAMARAHAN: Sarawak police are determined to settle more cases this year compared to the 65% achieved in 2019, said state Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din today.

He said about 6,000 criminal cases were reported in the state last year and from the total about 3,900 cases were solved.

“This means for every 10 cases reported to the police last year, 6.5 cases were successfully settled. This year we will be more aggressive and hope to achieve more cases,” he said when speaking at a Sarawak police contingent and community leaders gathering at Kota Samarahan police headquarters.

He said overall, the state was peaceful and crimes were also under control but the trend could worsen this year.

“Among the worrying trend is commercial crime, where we see the value of losses suffered by Sarawakians rose drastically,” he said.

Ramli said in 2018, losses from commercial crimes was around RM70 million in the state but in 2019 the amount shot to above RM120 million.

“Even though the number commercial crime cases dropped 25% but the value of losses went up by more than 40%,” he said.

According to him, commercial crimes in the state were mostly scams with the latest case this year involving a woman who lost almost RM2 million after selling her house and land and got her savings wiped out as well. - Bernama