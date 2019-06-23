Sarawak refutes bankrupt claim, cites surpluses as proof

KUCHING: The Sarawak state government has recorded budget surpluses over a number of years, including RM110.1 million for last year against revenue of RM7.2 billion and ordinary expenditure of RM7.09 billion.

The Sarawak Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning in a statement here today, said these continuous budget surpluses had enabled the state to build up its reserve.

“As such, the statement by the Federal Minister of Finance that Sarawak would go bankrupt if it continued to be ruled by Gabungan Parti Sarawak is totally misleading and with a political motive,” it added.

The statement also said the auditor-general had accorded Sarawak an unqualified report for the past 17 consecutive years and international ratings agencies, namely Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s had also re-affirmed the state’s commendable investment credit rating at A3 and A- respectively.

The ministry also said the state government would continue to strengthen its financial management under good government practices, strict financial discipline and prudence at all times.

In 2014, Sarawak posted a surplus of RM3.05 billion, in 2015 it was RM966.1 million and for 2016 the figure posted was RM346.2 million, while for 2017 the figure recorded was RM1.05 billion.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) had said at a dinner organised by Sarawak DAP here on Friday night that Sarawak might go bankrupt in three years. — Bernama