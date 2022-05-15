Sarawak State Assembly to sit for eight days, says Speaker

KUCHING: The Second Meeting of the First Session of the 19th Sarawak Legislative State Assembly (DUN) will take place for eight days from May 17 to 26, said Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

He said three Bills (RUU) would be tabled, namely the Supplementary Supply Bill (2022), the Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Forests (Amendment) Bill 2022.

“The Supplementary Supply Bill (2022) will be tabled by the Deputy Premier who is also the second Minister of Finance and New Economy, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 will be tabled by the Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations), Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali while the Forests (Amendment) Bill 2022 will be tabled by the Deputy Premier who is also the Minister for Urban Development and Natural Resources II, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after holding a meeting with members of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today.

Asfia said a total of 347 questions would be raised at the sitting with 284 questions for oral replies and another 63 questions for written ones.

On May 18, a new Senator will also be elected as Senator Datuk Zaiedi Suhaili’s second term will end on July 18, he added. - Bernama