Sarawak tourism industry must capitalise on technological innovations to move forward: Abdul Karim

KUCHING: Tourism industry players in Sarawak have to move forward much faster by capitalising on technological innovation which will take us to the next level of digital age.

The State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Art Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim (pix) said it is imperative because such a leap has occurred in the industry of late and smart tourism technology will create employment opportunities and develop new innovative sub-sectors.

“In the competitive business world, it is important for us to be innovative and creative that will give us an edge over competitors,“ he said when officiating the launch of Kuching Park Hotel, the First Smart and Digital Hotel here, today.

Kuching Park Hotel is the first smart and digital hotel in the city, where the hotel guests are able to check in and check out without the hassle of going through the conventional processes, through the latest digital technology and online applicator.

“I would like to congratulate stakeholders of Kuching Park Hotel for being the pioneer in using the smart initiatives and digital technology that offer empowerment, greater convenience and accessibilities for visitors coming to Sarawak,“ he said.

Abdul Karim said such initiatives are important to secure a resilient and sustainable tourism industry that is ready to face future challenges or any crisis and able to face any adversity, including the dreaded pandemic if mitigating factors are well in place.

“It also increases your market share, generate profits and help solve problems in providing the best customers experience with you,” he said.

Under the Smart Tourism strategy in Malaysia’s National Tourism Policy, Karim added that the country’s revenue could increase by four fold from the current USD25 billion to USD 110 billion in 2023. - Bernama