Sarawak web app wins London design award

KUCHING: Sarawak joined the ranks of IBM, Vodafone and several leading international digital entities when its web application, iSarawakCare won the United Kingdom’s London Design Awards.

State Minister of Women, Early Childhood and Community Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah was in the British capital to receive the award for the digital government services category.

“Living up to its tagline of ‘One Click at Your Service’, the iSarawakCare portal is integrated with existing systems in Sarawak such as SarawakNet, SarawakID, State Treasury, banks, as well as Federal Government systems to ease the processes across all platforms involved,” she said in a statement received tonight.

Mark Bergin, the founder and chairman of Better Future who organised the awards said the fantastic aspect of the project was reflected in the ability of the Sarawak government to offer digital services that would not be immediately available for all citizens.

“We are also impressed with the fact that there is an inter-generational side where the elder population, (such as) the parents, with the help of their children could get access to digital services that otherwise, they would not get access to,” he said.

According to the statement, iSarawakCare offers convenient single-point access to government initiatives, assistance, services covering inter-generation spectrum and social equity in the community.

Fatimah said this had been done by her ministry through a flexible and data inter-operable system that would give room for modification or amendments to improve existing initiatives or to add future features.

“It is the platform’s online nature that allows the public to submit applications at any time and from any location, while also giving real-time updates between system administrators and the public on government programmes,” she added.

iSarawakCare was developed by her ministry together with Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) as the project coordinator to fulfil the digital system requirements.

It also involved the State Service Modernisation Unit (SSMU) as the Steering and Technical Committee to advise on standard and system requirements for digital government as well as Sarawak-based digital company, SOCOE Sdn Bhd as the system developer. - Bernama