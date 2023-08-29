SAS 2023: Invest Selangor eyes potential transactions worth RM700m

SHAH ALAM: Invest Selangor Bhd expects the upcoming Selangor Aviation Show 2023 (SAS 2023) to record more than 10 memoranda of understanding and sale and purchase agreements with potential transactions valued at about RM700 million.

Invest Selangor chief executive officer Datuk Hasan Azhari Idris (pix) said the show, to take place at the Skypark Regional Aviation Centre in Bukit Jelutong near here from Sept 7-9, is projected to attract more than 20,000 visitors.

Themed “The Only Business and General Aviation Show in the Region”, SAS 2023 will be a regional networking platform for aerospace industry players to strengthen again their business in the region, he told a media conference here today.

Hasan Azhari said SAS 2023 will feature a static aircraft showcase and 117 exhibitors from six countries including the United States, Australia, France, Denmark, Singapore and Hong Kong.

-Bernama