Saudi govt donates Quran, dates, sponsors iftar

PUTRAJAYA: The Saudi Arabian government today donated 35 tonnes of dates under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud gift programme for distribution to all Muslims in Malaysia in conjunction with Ramadan this year.

The government also donated 17,000 copies of the Quran and sponsored chicken Mandy rice for 15,000 people for iftar.

The gifts were presented by Deputy Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Saleh Ali Ismail Bedaiwi to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Mohd Na’im, in his speech, thanked King Salman and the Saudi government for the gifts.

“I always pray that the close ties between the two countries will continue to be maintained and strengthened,” he said.

Malaysia has been receiving gifts under the programme for more than 20 years. - Bernama