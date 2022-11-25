Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Anwar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in congratulating the newly appointed Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has wished further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Malaysia.

King Salman, who is the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to Anwar who was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister in a ceremony held at the country’s National Palace on Thursday.

“In his cable, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to the Malaysian Prime Minister, and wished further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Malaysia,“ reported Saudi Press Agency.

Meanwhile, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman in congratulating Anwar also expressed the same by wishing the Malaysian people further progress and prosperity under his new leadership. - Bernama