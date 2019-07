MALACCA: Malacca Smart City Advisory Council (SCAC) plans to develop Malacca Smart River, a monitoring technology on the quality and level of river water and as an initiative to tackle flood issues in Malacca, the state legislative assembly was told today.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the technology was able to detect changes in river water so that any change of information could be obtained earlier and channeled to the relevant agencies for early action.

He added that “Malacca Smart River” was among the development aspect under the second core of Malacca Smart City policy, namely environmental sustainability and generating renewable energy sources.

“SCAC is deeply concerned about the flooding around Malacca city and as informed recently, the flood management will also be included in the Malacca Smart City Policy Action Plan.

“SCAC also plans to select certain information to be channelled to the public through a communication application that will be developed. The council will also visit flood areas to get inputs and plan the action to be taken,” he said when replying to a question from Damien Yeo Shen Li (DAP-Duyong).

Adly, who is also Bukit Katil assemblyman said SCAC also suggested in creating downstream raw water storage so that all the flood water can be channelled to the provided reservoir.

In addition, among other initiatives being refined was to make the closed sewage reservoir of the Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd, as a temporary reservoir before releasing (water) after the water level in the dam reduced.

A rainwater catchment centre also being proposed to address floods and lack of raw water supply at strategic locations in Malacca, and it was currently being reviewed by the Malacca Water Regulatory Body (BKSA).

Responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Wong Fort Pin (DAP-Bemban), on measures taken to tackle the pollution in Malacca River, Adly said the matter would be brought to the Malacca Special Select Committee on Competency, Accountability, and Transparency (Melcat). — Bernama