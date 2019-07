GEORGE TOWN: Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP) will require a pipe diversion work from 10pm this Friday which will affect about 6,900 water supply consumers at Jalan Kulim, Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district.

PBAPP CEO Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa in a statement today said the diversion work involved shutting down the operation of a 600mm water pipeline that had to be diverted safely away from a new drainage project site carried out in the area.

“This is a preventive measure to avoid mishaps such as a burst pipe caused by digging works that could lead to unscheduled water supply interruptions,” he said.

With the works planned, consumers in Taman Tenteram, Taman Bukit Indah, Taman Bandaraya, Taman Sepakat, Taman Perpaduan and Taman Tampoi were advised to store sufficient water for usage from 10pm on Friday to 10am on Saturday.

“PBAPP deeply regrets any inconvenience caused. Please remember to store sufficient water for overnight use,” he added. - Bernama