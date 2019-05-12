Scholarships for Early Childhood Education

PETALING JAYA: Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia has introduced a scholarship to help needy students complete their tertiary education in Early Childhood Education at a local university or college.

Those interested must be Malaysian citizens, aged between 17 and 30, a resident in Malaysia for the past 12 months and have a permanent mailing address.

They should have obtained a minimum 5Cs in the SPM or UEC and a credit in Bahasa and English at SPM level.

Scholars are expected to serve 50 hours in Tzu Chi community volunteerism and maintain a GPA of 3.3 and above every semester throughout the duration of their course of study.

The scholarship will cover tuition fees, accommodation, health and personal accident insurance, living and book allowances for the programme.

For further enquiries, applicants are urged to visit the website at http://www.tzuchi.edu.my/education/scholarship-ECEDetail.html

Since January 2017 Tzu Chi has been giving scholarships to underprivileged children to help further their studies.