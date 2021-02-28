Search for missing boy continues at Pantai Sungai Ular

KUANTAN: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for Mohd Fazrul Hakimi Mohd Ariffin, 11, who went missing while bathing at Pantai Sungai Ular, here, resumed at 7am this morning.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Pahang deputy director (Operations) Captain Mohamad Suhairy Hussain said the operation which was halted at about 11pm yesterday was continued today on the coast and the search area covered 80 nautical miles.

“Three assets from MMEA, the marine police, the Fire and Rescue Department have been mobilised to continue the search aided by the villagers of Kampung Sungai Ular. The weather is quite good and I hope it can help in the SAR operation today,” he told reporters at the scene here, today.

He added that 107 personnel from various agencies including the police, fire department, MMEA and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force were involved in the SAR operation.

In the incident which occurred at about 5.45pm yesterday, Fitrah Dhia Zahraa’ Zaidi, 9, and Nor Najuwa Mohd Ariffin, 13, who was also the elder sister of Mohd Fazrul Hakimi were found drowned.

Fitrah Dhia Zulaikha, 13, who is also the elder sister of Fitrah Dhia Zahraa’ also almost drowned when she tried to save her younger sibling, but was rescued by members of the public.

A witness, Badrol Hisham Mohamad, 39, said as soon as he found out about the incident, he and his friend who is also a health worker at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital rushed to the scene around 6pm.

Badrol Hisham, who is the Kampung Sungai Ular Village and Security Committee (JKKK) secretary, said the situation was quite chaotic when they arrived at the scene and one of the victims had been rescued by beachgoers.

“A girl Fitrah Dhia Zulaikha was rescued by the public and taken aboard a nearby boat while my friend tried to resuscitate her younger sister (Fitrah Dhia Zahraa’). I immediately tried calling 999 but she could not be saved,’’ he said. -Bernama