Search for missing fishermen in Kuala Muda continues

GEORGE TOWN: The search and rescue operation (SAR) for two local fishermen missing in Kuala Muda waters near Penaga, Kepala Batas has been expanded to 135 square nautical miles.

According to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the two victims have yet to be found and the operation continued today with the maritime vessel (KM) Tugau.

“Penang Maritime is aso being assisted by a team of four fishermen with one fishing boat from the Kuala Muda Fishermen’s Jetty. Today’s search sector involves an area of 135 square nautical miles,” MMEA said in a statement today.

The two fishermen were reported missing after the fibreglass boat they were in did not return to the jetty on Friday.

The boat manned by fisherman Yashir Abd Hamid with one crew had been out to sea from the Kuala Muda Jetty at about 4pm last Friday.

Upon receipt of the missing person’s report, the Langkawi Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) activated the SAR operation. — Bernama