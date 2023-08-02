Search for student missing in Pulau Mawar called off

MERSING: The search and rescue operation (SAR) for a private higher education institution student who has gone missing on a solo hiking trip in Pulau Mawar here has been called off.

Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said the search for Muhamad Akmal Hakimi Ishak, 20, was halted at 7 pm yesterday on the fifth day of operation.

“So far, there have been no clues and signs that can help the search involving land and water areas.

“But if there are new leads, the operation will be resumed,” he said when contacted today.

Drones were deployed in the operation involving various agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force.

Muhamad Akmal’s father lodged a report at the Kluang police station early Friday morning after he failed to return home since Wednesday. - Bernama