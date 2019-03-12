Second wave of Johor chemical pollution pushes number of victims to 207

JOHOR BARU: The number of victims from the dumping of toxic waste into Sungai Kim Kim last Thursday has risen dramatically to 207 people as at 11pm last night following the second wave of attack which took place at noon yesterday.

Johor Health director Dr Selahuddeen Abd Aziz said as at noon today, the second wave incident affected students of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Pasir Putih and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Pasir Putih.

“As at 11pm, 29 people have been sent to health clinics nearby for examination while 77 victims were referred to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in which 35 were warded for further treatment.

“Out of the 35, four patients were awarded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). With 16 patients from the first wave allowed to return home, the total number of patients still awarded at HSI now stands at 44 (six in ICU and 38 in normal ward),” he said in a statement here today.

Overall, the 44 patients at HSI comprised 11 adult patients and 33 students, Selahhuddeen added.

As in the first incident, victims inhaled the gas suffered shortness of breath and vomiting.

Both SK Taman Pasir Putih and SMK Taman Pasir Putih were now closed again by the authorities.

Meanwhile, he advised schools and residents to seek treatment if they experience symptoms of breathing difficulties after inhaling the chemical gas.

Members of the public are advised to avoid entering the affected areas in Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang until further instructions. — Bernama