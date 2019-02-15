Secretary at treasury in remand for RM1.5 million bribe

PUTRAJAYA: A secretary to a senior Treasury officer is in remand for five days from today for allegedly soliciting and accepting RM1.5 million in bribe.

Magistrate Ahmad Afiq Hasan issued the order, which expires on Feb 19, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

According to a MACC source, the woman, aged 39, was arrested at her office about 7 pm yesterday.

She was alleged to have solicited RM1.5 million from a representative of a property company as an inducement for her to get her boss to approve a tender for the sale of a government property overseas last year.

It is learnt that the woman had obtained part of the payment. — Bernama