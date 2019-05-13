Selangor a shining example for other states: MB

KUALA SELANGOR: Selangor’s excellence as a developed state to become an administrative model for other states, was not achieved in a short period of time, said Mentri Besar (MB) Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said the state government had made several positive changes aside from avoiding corruption, malpractice and wastage in its administration.

“After successfully taking over the Selangor Government in 2008, the Pakatan Rakyat administration at that time made many changes and approaches compared to the previous administration.

“We have also implemented many people-centric programmes in Selangor and now other states are looking at Selangor as an example, “ he said at a “Leaders with the People” breaking fast event at the Ar-Rahman Mosque in Bukit Badong yesterday.

Also present were Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and chairman of the Permanent Committee on Culture, Tourism, Malay Civilisation and Heritage of Selangor, Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari.

“We will continue to uphold the trust given. The trust of the people is not to be taken lightly, but we are confident of carrying it out as best we can,“ he said. — Bernama