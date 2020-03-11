Selangor assemblyman’s drug test came back negative

PETALING JAYA: A Selangor assemblyman, who was held together with 16 others for alleged drug abuse at a wild party in Puchong on Jan 13, was cleared of wrongdoing after conclusive tests revealed he had not consumed narcotics.

When contacted today, federal police narcotics crimes investigations department (NCID) director Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said while the final results of clinical tests on the assemblyman and several others held with him turned out to be negative, there were those among them who were found to have consumed banned narcotics.

However, he said the Attorney-General’s Chambers had ordered the case against all of them be dropped.

Dengkil assemblyman, Adhif Syan Abdullah of Bersatu, political aides of ministers and others were among 17 people, including six women, nabbed by police during the raid.

Preliminary urine tests at the time showed that 16 of them were under the influence of drugs.