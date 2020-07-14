Selangor bans smoking, vaping and drinking at playgrounds, recreational parks

SHAH ALAM: Selangor has announced a ban on smoking, vaping and drinking at all playgrounds and recreational parks throughout the state with immediate effect.

State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said the ban came into force after the state government approved amendments to the Selangor Local Councils Park Bylaw 2005.

“The Selangor government has added drinking, smoking and vaping to the list of offences.

“Previously, the list did not include drinking and smoking as a prohibited activity,“ he told reporters, here today.

He said this made Selangor the first state to ban drinking, smoking and vaping at playgrounds and recreational parks.

He said the local authorities in Selangor had been instructed to monitor these places and anyone caught committing the offence can be fined RM1,000.

“For the comfort and health of visitors, in particular children and senior citizens, to carry out activities especially post-Covid-19, it is time for us to ban drinking and smoking at playgrounds and recreational parks.

“The public is encouraged to be the eyes and ears of the local authorities and report on any offenders,” he added. - Bernama