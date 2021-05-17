Selangor govt denies additional Covid-19 vaccines viral claim

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government today denied a viral message claiming that the state was rolling out additional doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for people in the state.

State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud, in a statement posted on her Facebook account, said that all official statements or announcements related to the Covid-19 vaccine in the state will only be issued by Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari, or herself.

She also urged people to obtain authentic information through Selangor Menteri Besar's and her official Facebook accounts.

Prior to this, a message which read “the Selangor Government is rolling out additional 500k (500,000) Sinovac vaccines to Selangorians” went viral on the WhatsApp application.

Meanwhile, Dr Siti Mariah also said that the state’s contact tracing application, SElangkah, has opened registration for vaccination for companies interested in getting vaccines for their employees, and more information is available from the website https://vax.selangkah.my.- Bernama