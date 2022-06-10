Selangor logs highest dengue cases in 39th epidemiological week

PUTRAJAYA: Selangor recorded the highest number of dengue cases of 748 cases in the 39th epidemiological week (ME-39) from Sept 25 to Oct 1, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

It was followed by Sabah with 173 cases, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (163), Johor (131), Negeri Sembilan (46), Penang (42), Kedah (40), Kelantan (33), Pahang (31), Perak (24) ), Sarawak (13), Melaka (11), Terengganu (three) and one case each in Perlis and Labuan.

“In ME-39, the number of dengue fever cases reported was 1,460 cases compared to 1,533 in the previous week (ME-38), which is a decrease of 73 cases and two deaths were reported in ME-39 in Sabah,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the number of dengue hot spots continued to increase from 48 localities in ME-38 to 55 localities in ME-39, with 33 of them in Selangor, Sabah (16) and Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (six).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said chikungunya surveillance recorded three cases in ME-39 with all cases reported in Selangor, thus making the cumulative chikungunya cases to date 649 cases.

For Zika surveillance, a total of 1,488 blood samples and 15 urine samples were screened and all were negative.

Dr Noor Hisham also advised all parties to ensure their areas are free from mosquito breeding grounds, especially during the transition phase of the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) from Oct 3 to early November which causes heavy rain and strong winds. - Bernama