Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion under EMCO

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion buildings on Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri announced this during the National Security Council (NSC) daily briefing today.

He said the move was based on advice by the Health Minister after both the areas reported a total of 15 Covid-19 positive cases.

“The EMCO involves around 6,000 residents in 365 residential and commercial units in the buildings. This order takes effect from April 7 until all residents are screened,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri said with the EMCO enforced at the locations, all residents and visitors are prohibited from exiting and entering the area throughout the order’s duration.

“All business activities are to be closed, except for shops selling essential items in the buildings. Residents would be allowed to order food from delivery services that should be delivered to designated areas in the building and lastly, a medical base will be set up in the area,“ he said, adding that exit points to the locations would be sealed and will involve several enforcement agencies including the Armed Forced and the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela) to ensure compliance towards the EMCO.

Ismail Sabri added that the NSC and the Home Ministry will brief the government tomorrow on future standard operating procedures (SOP) during the movement control order (MCO) period based on the severity of cases in each zones nationwide.

“NSC along with the home ministry will come up with a new set of SOPs based on different zones. For example, Putrajaya is now considered sensitive as it is a red zone.

“We are analysing the SOPs so there might be some relaxation of the rules. If there are zero (Covid-19) cases, maybe these green zones will be given some relaxation. But I did not say it will not be strict, it will be decided after the briefing,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added the number of arrests made on April 6 decreased by 26% compared to the previous day.

“The police arrested a total of 403 individuals at roadblocks and surveillance patrol yesterday (April 6) compared to 554 the day before.

“Although the number of arrests has decreased, it is still high in comparison to the numbers before this,“ he said.