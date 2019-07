SUBANG JAYA: Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari (pix) said he is yet to receive any letters or calls from the PKR disciplinary board over his comments on a gay sex video.

“No, not yet ... it’s weekend, give them (PKR disciplinary board) the time and space to send the letter to me and I will reply,“ he told reporters today, at the Graduation ceremony of GE Engine Services Malaysia (Geesm)’s pioneer Cohort apprentices in partnership with the Selangor State Human Resource Development Centre (SHRDC).

On July 25, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said Amirudin will be hauled up by the PKR disciplinary board to answer for statements he made about the gay sex video allegedly implicating Deputy President of PKR, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He is among several party leaders, including Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who will have to appear before the board to explain their statements.

The decision was made at a meeting of the party’s political bureau on July 24.

“The board will contact both of them as well as several other party members over this issue,“ Fahmi said in a statement.

Amirudin, who is also Selangor PKR chief and an ally of Azmin, had earlier hinted that he knew who was the masterminded behind the production and distribution of the video.

While speaking at a special prayer session for Azmin, he said the “mastermind” was someone who had suffered a similar “dark period” in the past and had based his political struggle on the scandal.

Meanwhile, Farhash, who is also Anwar’s political secretary, had earlier challenged Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador to arrest Azmin.

He alleged that there was a political conspiracy against Anwar, and even courted controversy by branding Azmin as “semburit” (gay) after he was released from remand on Tuesday.

He issued a statement later on explaining that his actions were out of anger as he was convinced that his arrest was meant to create a negative perception against Anwar.

He noted that the series of questions asked by the police were unrelated to the video or its distribution.

Today, Farhash in a brief message to theSun, said that he has been contacted and ‘had responded accordingly with respect to the President and the party constitution.’