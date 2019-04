SHAH ALAM: The Selangor police busted a drug trafficking syndicate following the arrest of five individuals and as well as seized 5.07kg Methamphetamine worth RM355,250 during a raid in front of a restaurant in Bandar Baru Bangi, near here, Thursday (April 4).

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said during the raid at 2pm, all the suspects were in the midst of carrying out a drug deal in a car, with one of the suspects believed to be the buyer.

He said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to carry out deals with clients in public places such as near shop buildings.

“Investigations revealed that the syndicate has been active since last year in four states, namely Johor, Malacca, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, with the supply coming from Johor. The drugs seized during the raid were believed to be for the Klang Valley market.

“The suspects comprised two men and three women, all locals aged between 34 and 44,“ he said in a press conference, here today.

In addition, he said, the police seized three cars worth RM103,000, cash amounting to RM7,400, five pieces of jewelery (RM10,000), and froze accounts containing RM650,000. — Bernama