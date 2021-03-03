Selangor police seize drugs worth RM3.1 million

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police have managed to bust a drug trafficking syndicate in Klang Valley, arresting three individuals and seizing 69.065 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine worth RM3.1 million in three separate raids in Serdang and Ampang Jaya.

Acting Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the three suspects, aged 24 to 38, were arrested by the Selangor contingent police headquarters Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department during the raids on Feb 26.

“Investigations by the police revealed that the syndicate had been in operation since early this year and the drugs were believed to be from the East Coast that was brought in from a neighbouring country north of the peninsula,” he said during a media conference today.

Initial investigations into the suspects revealed they were offered up to RM10,000 for each delivery.

Arjunaidi said in the first raid, the police managed to detain two men in Serdang and confiscated a canvass bag filled with 10 plastic packages containing syabu in a Naza Citra car while the second raid led to the arrest of the third suspect.

Following the arrest of the three suspects, police conducted a third raid on the same day and seized three bags containing 60 packs of drugs believed to be syabu that was kept in a Myvi car in front of a house in Ampang.

He said early screenings found only one suspect to be positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, while checks revealed that all three suspects did not have prior criminal records.

“All of them played the role of receiving and trafficking drugs that would be sold in the Klang Valley and we will conduct further investigations into the syndicate’s network,” he added.

All three suspects have been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for seven days beginning Feb 27 till Mar 5. The case is classified and investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama