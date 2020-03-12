Selangor postpones all large-scale events

PORT KLANG: Selangor has put on hold all its large-scale events, effective immediately.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said among postponed programmes were the Selangor Land Carnival 2020 and the Selangor Job Fair 2020, which were scheduled to be held this weekend.

“Following the declaration that Covid-19 is now a pandemic, all large-scale events will be postponed with immediate effect until the situation improved.

“The private sector is also advised to postpone non-critical programmes following the two-fold increase in Covid-19 infection currently, which has the potential to continue to spread,” he told reporters after visiting Westports Malaysia, here today.

On the state assembly sitting anticipated to start this Monday for two weeks, Amirudin said it would be held as scheduled with a tightened precautionary measure.

Besides health checks, hand sanitisers and face masks will be provided to all involved, he said. - Bernama