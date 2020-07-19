Selangor records highest number of flood victims

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 292 flood victims from 73 families are currently housed at six relief centres in three states as of 4pm today, according to the latest flood situation report released by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) today.

According to the report, four relief centres are currently opened in Selangor while Malacca and Perak each has one centre.

The four centres in Selangor are at the Jenderam Hilir Community Hall, Dengkil Community Hall, Taman Gemilang Community Hall and Sekolah Rendah Agama Dengkil.

“All four centres are in the Sepang district and currently 219 victims from 55 families are seeking shelter there,“ it said.

In Malacca, 29 victims from seven families are at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Penghulu, Jasin which opened on July 14.

Meanwhile in Perak, 44 victims from 11 families are at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall which had opened since July 17.

According to the report, the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Keroma Darat in Muar, Johor which opened on July 13 was closed today. - Bernama