Selangor records RM144.7 mln direct sales from 4 e-bazaar campaigns

SHAH ALAM: Four e-bazaar campaigns organised by the Selangor government managed to record a total of RM144.7 million direct sales and created ripple effects amounting to RM2.95 billion, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said.

The four campaigns were E-Bazar Raya 2020 that was organised during the first Movement Control Order (MCO) followed by E-Bazar 11.11 Mega Sales, E-Bazar CNY 2021 during MCO 2.0 this year and E-Bazar Raya 2021.

He said the state government has invested RM7 million for the campaigns that attracted participation from 294,119 sellers including 74,837 new sellers.

“The organisation of these campaigns keep the state’s economy moving while creating alternative sales channels so that local businesses can survive, especially under various restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said at the virtual press conference organised by the Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) today.

He said two more campaigns have been planned for the rest of the year, including a year-end sales campaign that would involve Shopee and Lazada e-commerce platforms.

At the event, Amirudin also launched Sidec TV that was established to benefit and share knowledge to those who want to venture into the e-commerce field or start a business by visiting the website https://www.sidec.com.my/sidectv/. — Bernama