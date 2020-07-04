Selangor’s shortage of chicken supply to be resolved soon: KPDNHEP

SHAH ALAM: The issue of shortage of chicken supply in Selangor which caused prices to soar, is expected to be resolved soon, according to Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) state director Muhamad Zikril Azan Abdullah.

He said feedback obtained from chicken processing factory operators showed that the number of chicken in the farms has been increased and this is expected to stabilise market prices.

“The current high price of chicken was due to reduced production during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period following a drop in demand.

“Factory operators said the number of chickens at the farm was reduced by about 60% as farmers were not confident with the market situaton conditions after they suffered huge losses when demand dropped,” he said in a statement today.

He added that after the MCO was relaxed, demand for chicken has been on the rise, affecting prices.

Muhamad Zikril Azan said the feedback was obtained from spot checks conducted by the Selangor KPDNHEP enforcement team on two poultry factory processing operators in Kampung Melayu in Sungai Buloh and Klang, near here, yesterday. - Bernama