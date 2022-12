SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Kayangan, here.

Several snapshots of the meeting between the Sultan and Anwar were shared on the Selangor Royal Office, official Facebook page yesterday.

Anwar was appointed as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia on Nov 24. - Bernama