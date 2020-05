SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, reminded Muslims to adapt to the new normal practices when celebrating Aidilfitri this year.

His Majesty said common practices such as visiting each other and shaking hands were not appropriate when the country was still facing the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The ‘balik kampung’ culture especially involving interstate travel should be avoided. Do not gather or organise open house as it only allows for the emergence of a new cluster of Covid-19 infections.

“Although the statistics of the new Covid-19 cases in Selangor are showing a decline, we must remain vigilant and take precautions,“ he said in his Aidilfitri message here today.

At the same time, Sultan Sharafuddin also urged the people to avoid spreading slander and false news as it would have a bad effect on the society.

Sultan Sharafuddin also urged the people to remain united.

“This year’s Aidilfitri will be celebrated in a very different atmosphere namely when Muslims around the world are dealing with the spread of Covid-19 outbreak. However, what is important is that the people must unite to ensure that the pandemic is under control and the economy remains strong,“ he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, wished all Muslims in the country “Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri”. — Bernama