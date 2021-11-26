Selangor tables RM2.34 bln budget for 2022 (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government today tabled a RM2.34 billion state budget for 2022, of which an allocation of RM1.22 billion or 52 per cent is for administrative expenses while the remaining RM1.12 billion is for development expenditure.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said there would be a budget deficit of RM293 million based on the state’s projected revenue of RM2.05 billion and total estimated expenditure of RM2.34 billion.

“This deficit is larger than that in 2021 as we want to provide a substantive developmental allocation to strengthen the post-Covid-19 pandemic economic drive and develop a state that can withstand the test of time in various aspects,” he said.

Amirudin said Selangor Budget 2022 comprised five core areas: driving high-impact economic growth and increasing delivery efficiency; developing a caring society and social well-being; strengthening Selangor’s public health agenda; ensuring a green environment and sustainable development; and optimising smart technology and digitalisation.

Amirudin said of the RM1.22 billion administrative expenses, RM446.73 million was for emoluments, RM530.81 million for services and supplies, RM11.79 million for asset purchases, RM191.14 million for grants and fixed payments, and RM39.53 million for miscellaneous expenses.

As for the proposed development expenditure, he said RM351.78 million was for infrastructure development, RM301.57 million for social development, and RM292.28 million for economic development.

On efforts to drive high-impact economic growth, Amirudin said Selangor would start the construction of the Selangor Worker Housing Complexes through the Selangor Economic Development Corporation (PKNS) to uphold industry workers’ rights by providing accommodation that is conducive, systematic, well-managed and safe, especially in terms of health aspects such as ventilation.

He said 58.67 hectares (ha) -- 23.87ha state government land and 34.8ha PKNS land -- had been identified to be developed as worker housing complexes which were expected to house about 60,000 workers.

Among the locations identified are USJ 1 Industrial Park, Subang Jaya (1.21ha); Pulau Indah Industrial Park, Klang (4.04 ha); Kg Baru Balakong Industrial Park, Hulu Langat (0.8 ha); and Taman Velox, Rawang (2.02 ha).

Apart from this, he noted that the Klang River sustainable development -- the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG) project to start in 2022 -- was one of the projects with high economic impact whereby 242.8 hectares had been identified along 56 km of the river to be developed over the next eight to 10 years.

“For 2022, (SMG master developer) Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd through its associate firm Landasan Lumayan Berjaya Sdn Bhd will launch the development of 2,000 affordable housing units and 1,400 other types of units with a gross development value of RM1 billion,” he said.

By 2030, Amirudin said, there would be 26,000 housing units completed along the Klang River, of which half or 13,000 would be affordable units. — Bernama