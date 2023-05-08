Selangor to bring extension of railway alignment proposal to MOT after state polls

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is planning to take up the proposal to extend the railway alignment from Klang district to the northern part of the state to the federal government as soon as the Selangor state election is over on Aug 12.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the close cooperation between the central and the state government is needed to realise the plan and a meeting with the Transport Ministry (MOT) will be held to discuss the matter.

“From Klang to Kuala Selangor, it will involve an alignment of between 20 to 30 kilometres and issues such as land reserve, route and cost will be discussed,” he said at a media conference after opening MITI Open Day 2023 here today.

He said the alignment will not only shorten the journey to northern Selangor compared to by road but will also give economic spillover to the areas concerned.

However, he said the project is expected to be implemented in mid-2025 to 2026.

“We do not want to burden the federal government, we will finish the Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3), the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) which are expected to be completed between 2025 and 2027,” he said.

During the launch of Tawaran Kita Selangor (Our Offer to Selangor) by Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional on Monday, Amirudin presented the pledge to create a Jajaran Kita Selangor which connects the railway services in Klang to Kuala Selangor, Tanjong Karang, and Sabak Bernam.

Apart from that, the alignment also connects the railway alignment in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Tanjong Sepat and Sungai Pelek so that the west coast of Selangor becomes a railway services corridor.

In this regard, on the request for a special holiday ahead of the state election, he is of the view that it involves the implication of wages or financial consideration to the public and private sectors when the country’s economy is just recovering

“The state election has long been planned and I am confident the people would have made plans as most of the voters are around the Klang Valley and the journey would only take one to two hours,” he said. -Bernama