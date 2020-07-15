Selangor to distribute school assistance latest by August

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will distribute aid to people’s religious schools as well as Chinese and Tamil national type schools (SJK) by early next month, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said today.

Currently he said, the state education committee was reviewing the final list of schools to receive the benefit including the required forms of assistance.

“The committee is in the midst of gathering information through the state legislative assembly offices or schools and the needed assistance will be handed over in late July or latest by early August.

“The state government will have to restructure the assistance for schools involved, following Covid-19 transmission and the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed by the federal government earlier,“ he said at the Selangor state assembly sitting today.

Amirudin said this in reply to a question from Leong Tuck Chee (PH-Pandamaran) on financial assistance to schools and its delivery date.

Elaborating, Amirudin said so far the state government had approved assistance to 724 schools, among them in the Sungai Air Tawar, Sabak, Morib, Dengkil and Rawang state constituencies.

“Previously (last year), distribution was made in two sessions, but due to Covid-19, this year the assistance will be given all at once,“ he added. - Bernama