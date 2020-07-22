Selangor to review Covid-19 SOP to curb spread: Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will review the implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) to contain the Covid-19 epidemic in the state, says Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

He said the move was necessary as many seemed not to be complying with the SOP since the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) was enforced on June 10.

“This matter (failure to comply with the SOP) I have expected from the beginning since the implementation of RMCO, that is why I often remind people to abide by the SOP,” he said after chairing a task force coordination meeting with government agencies and department in the state here.

Amirudin added that he would be attending a National Security Council meeting chaired by the Prime Minister tomorrow before addressing the matter further.

Meanwhile, he said the state government would also be updating the ‘SELangkah’ initiative - an online system for contact tracing previously introduced in the state.

“Apart from updating the system, which aims to ensure that the people always remain compliant with the prescribed SOP, the public can also file complaints if there are premises that do not practice social distancing or fail to provide hand sanitiser to visitors,“ he said. — Bernama