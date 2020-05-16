Selling firecrackers online prohibited: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Selling and purchasing firecrackers on online platforms are not allowed and action can be taken against the culprits, said Bukit Aman management director Datuk Abdul Rahim Jaafar.

He said retailers must seek approval from the police prior to selling firecrackers and also adhere to the strict rules and regulations.

“If these online activities persist, we will take stern action under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, which carries a jail term of seven years or RM10,000 fine or both,” he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Rahim said that in view of the current Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), the sale of firecrackers in premises or bazaars was also prohibited until approval is granted by the authorities.

He said the decision to ban the playing of firecrackers and fireworks in 1995 was still in effect and is subject to the Explosives Act 1957. — Bernama