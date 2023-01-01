Semenyih, Bukit Tampoi LRAs shut down yesterday due to odour pollution

SHAH ALAM: The Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi Water Treatment Plants (LRA) were shut down yesterday following the discovery of an odour flow originating from the location of where a perfume oil spill had occurred due to an accident on Dec 24, 2022.

Selangor Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the two LRAs which were temporarily shut down starting 7 pm yesterday for about four to six hours was a preventive measure following the odour pollution in the Semenyih River.

“The odour from the six tonnes of perfume oil at the location was detected after heavy rain yesterday afternoon. It flowed from the waste that was trapped and absorbed around the spilled area during the day as well as in the river outside the Selangor area.

“Based on studies by the Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS), it was found that the effect of the perfume oil spill incident was likely to have seeped into the environment of the location and will be re-dissolved with the flow of water, especially when it rains. The waste that is dissolved together with the rainwater then flows into the Semenyih River in Selangor,“ he said in a statement today.

Hee said that following the early detection of repeated pollution by LUAS at 6.30 pm yesterday, the early and rapid preventive action by related state agencies was successfully carried out and the impact on plant operations was minimised.

He said that among efforts taken by the state government agency was the deodorisation process which had been increased by the addition of activated carbon (AC) by LUAS and Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) about 24 bags with an estimated total weight of one tonne.

“PLUS is carrying out work to suck out the remaining contaminated stream waste at the location. State government agencies also continue to monitor and detect spills at the locations concerned,“ he said.

The media yesterday reported that Sungai Semenyih LRA was shut down at 7 pm following an odour pollution incident detected at the Jenderam Hilir Raw Water Pump Station.

On Dec 24, 2022, an accident involving a lorry carrying a load of perfume oil at Kilometre (KM) 44.1 of the North-South Expressway (Elite) northbound near Bandar Serenia, Negeri Sembilan caused the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi LRAs to be shut down on the morning of the same day. - Bernama