KUALA LUMPUR: Senator Nga Hock Cheh said that some parts of his speech at the Dewan Negara on April 24 had been misquoted and misunderstood.

In a statement, he said that he had expressed his views that an infant from birth in this country should be given a national identity rather than a racial identity.

“My emphasis is identity by nationality - Malaysian - and not identity by race (kaum). I did not make any statement about religion.

“I also did not make any suggestion that religion be excluded in the national registration identity card, as somehow alleged by others,“ Nga said. — Bernama