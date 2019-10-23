Senior citizen charged with murder

KLUANG: A senior citizen was charged in the magistrates court here today with murdering a man in Simpang Renggam near here, early this month.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Mansur Poh Abdullah, 61, who merely nodded his understanding of the charge read before magistrate N. Arun.

Mansur Poh, who is from a home for the elderly called Pusat Jagaan Insan Warga Emas Nur Hidayah in Kampung Chokro, Simpang Renggam, was charged with murdering Asri Samadi, 55, with a machete at the home on Oct 10 at about 7.05pm.

In the same court, two Myanmar nationals, Mohd Rofik Mohd Zakaria, 29, and Mohd Ali Husin Chitmiya, 30, were jointly charged with the murder of a man, R. Raja Chandra, 54, in front of a house on Jalan Merbau, Yap Tau Sah here, on Oct 14 at about 8pm.

The two men are alleged to have used a machete and a sword to commit the killing.

The court set Nov 20 for the next mention of both cases, as the autopsy reports for the cases are pending, while an interpreter will need to be in place for Mohd Ali Husin who did not understand the charge read out to him in Malay.

The murder charge under the Penal Code carries a mandatory death sentence. - Bernama