PETALING JAYA: A senior citizen was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering an Indonesian labourer.

Mustari Maid, 61, nodded to indicate he understood the charge when it was read out to him by the court interpreter.

He is accused of killing Idris, 45, at the motorcycle parking slot in front of a shop near Desa Mentari Apartment at Jalan PJS 6/4, Sungai Way here at 11.12am on June 19. The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence.

No plea was taken from the accused as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir set July 31 for next mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Abdul Salim appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama