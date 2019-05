KOTA BARU: A 57-year-old woman was dragged on the road for five meters during an attempted snatch theft at Wakaf Baru, Tumpat here yesterday.

The victim from Taman Tanjong Chat here suffered injuries on her head, body, and leg after being dragged on the tar road near the Wakaf Bharu post office at 10.40am.

Tumpat police chief Superintendent Ab Rashid Mat Daud said the victim was walking behind her husband when a Proton Waja came towards her and a man wearing face mask and cap, leaned out of the car window and snatched her handbag.

“The victim did not let go of the bag causing her to be dragged on the road with the moving car,” he said when contacted here last night.

He said the woman’s husband and people at the scene only realised what was happening when the victim screamed.

Police are analysing several closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area for further action, he added. — Bernama