Senior citizens in Pulau Redang ecstatic to receive vaccine at home

KUALA NERUS: A senior citizen who lost his right leg due to an infection was ecstatic when health workers turned up at his door step to give him his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday.

Mat Soh Mat San, 62, said he was given an appointment for the vaccination at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu last month, but was unable to go because of his physical condition.

“A day before the appointment date, I already went to the hospital for my health check-up, and was not able to go again the next day because I was feeling very tired.

“Two days ago (Thursday), I was contacted by a health worker who told me they could come over to my house to give me the vaccine, I agreed,“ he said when met at house in Kampung Baru Pulau Redang, here.

Mat Soh, who has eight children, was among 10 residents with physical disabilities on Pulau Redang who were given the vaccine at their own home.

Another senior citizen, Muhammad Teh Hassan (he), 81, who has nerve problems and walks with the aid of a walking stick, said he was glad that the health workers could come to his house to administer him the vaccine.

“I am overwhelmed because it is a problem for me to go to the vaccination centre to get the vaccine,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kuala Nerus district officer Ahmad Faris Abdul Razak said a total of 753 residents on Pulau Redang received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday under the PPV Outreach programme, which was held at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Redang.

He said some 517 tourism players on the island are expected to be vaccinated today.

“PPV Outreach Pulau Redang is organised by the state government through the Kuala Nerus District Office, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) and the State Tourism Department,“ he added.

-Bernama