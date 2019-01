KUANTAN: The Pahang office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a senior finance manager of a well-known property investment company in the state to facilitate the investigation into criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM320,000.

State MACC director, Mohamad Fauzi Husin said the 50-year-old suspect was arrested at its office at 4pm.

“The suspect is believed to have committed the offence between August 2014 and March 2016 involving proceeds from earth works carried out on land owned by the company.

“He is believed to have banked in the money into his account without the knowledge and approval of the company’s board of directors and to have violated his set limit of authority,” he said in a statement, here today.

Mohamad Fauzi said the suspect was initially investigated for allegedly accepting a bribe as a reward for easing handling of matters related to the earth works.

“However, further investigation carried out since some months ago found that the suspect had committed CBT involving the money be had received,” he said, adding that the suspect would be taken to court soon. — Bernama