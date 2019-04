PUTRAJAYA: Police will look at various angles in probing the cause of the factory bus plunging into a monsoon drain near the MASkargo Complex in Sepang and killing 12 people, said KLIA district police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamshah.

“Apart from recording statements from victims and witnesses we will also look into the technical aspects and the condition of the bus,“ he said when contacted today on the development of the case.

In the 11.10pm accident on Sunday night, a local bus driver and 11 foreign workers were killed when the factory bus carrying 43 passengers plunged into a four-metre deep monsoon drain near the MASKargo Complex.

All those who died in the crash were employees of Mutiara Kayamas Sdn Bhd, a company supplying foreign workforce.

Zulkifli said so far six victims had given their statements on Monday. Two had their statements recorded at the KLIA district police headquarters (IPD) while four gave their statements at the hospital.

He said eight more victims would be giving their statements at the KLIA IPD Traffic Division today.

“We will also the study the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of areas near the crash site if possible,“ he said.

He said so far only the remains of bus driver, S.Suresh, have been claimed by relatives at the Serdang Hospital on Monday. — Bernama