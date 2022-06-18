Sepang police seek public information to locate missing boy

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking information from the public about a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing since last Thursday (June 16).

Sepang district police chief, ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the teenager was identified as Ali Imran Naseruddin, with the address No. 5 Nilam Terraces Bandar Bukit Puchong 2, near here.

“Any information about the missing boy can be channeled to the Investigating Officer of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sepang District Police Headquarters, Sgt Nur Arfidah Mohamed at 012 7955961,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said Ali Imran was last seen in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera recording at the guard post of the housing area walking out alone from his housing area at 3.57 am last Thursday.

“A police report was lodged by the boy’s mother at 6.52 am on the same day.

“The boy was last seen wearing a pair of jeans, a T-shirt, a jacket, a cap and a pair of black shoes. He was also seen carrying a blue cylinder-shaped waterproof bag,

“The boy is 170cm tall and has short dark hair,” he said. - Bernama