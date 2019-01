PUTRAJAYA: The separation of powers between the executive, legislature and judiciary is needed to ensure the integrity of the public service is not disputed.

“The separation of powers in a democratic country is very important to protect the freedom of all parties and also to avoid abuse of power,” Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar said in his speech at the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

He urged all public sector personnel to show a courageous and fair attitude and the willingness to take risks in determining that integrity and governance are not compromised.

Earlier, Ismail said 40% of offenders arrested by graft busters between 2011 and 2015 were civil servants.

In this respect, he said, the NACP will be the guiding document for civil servants, and will go a long way towards helping rehabilitate the rakyat’s negative perception towards those in the public sector.