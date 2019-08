SHAH ALAM: The sessions court here today set Sept 17 to hear a notice of motion filed by the prosecution to transfer former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s case involving 33 corruption charges to the Kuala Lumpur sessions court.

Judge Rozilah Salleh fixed the date after the prosecution requested for an adjournment of today’s proceedings as they were awaiting a decision on a review application that was filed last week at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, which had set Aug 28 for the hearing.

(The court had initially set today to hear the prosecution’s request to transfer the case to the Kuala Lumpur sessions court.)

Deputy public prosecutor Gan Peng Kun said the review application was over the Kuala Lumpur sessions court decision, made last July 31, in allowing seven more corruption charges against Ahmad Zahid to be transferred to the Shah Alam Court.

“Therefore, I request that the hearing of the notice of motion, which has been fixed for today, be postponed until a decision is made on the review application (pertaining to the seven charges),” he added.

The defence, represented by lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal, did not object to it.

Rozilah also maintained Ahmad Zahid’s bail of RM200,000. — Bernama